MYTH Token Surges 50% In a Week During NFL Rivals Upsurge

The native token of Mythical Games’ GameFi platform, Mythos (MYTH), has experienced significant growth over the past week, with gains exceeding 50% at the time of writing. While these increases align with broader market trends, they’re also attributed to the success of Mythical Games’ NFL Rivals Season 2 and the Mythical Forest campaign, which have garnered substantial interest from players.

The NFL Rivals game, downloaded over 5 million times and boasting over 115 million games played during its first season, has been a key driver behind MYTH’s recent surge. Additionally, Mythical Games’ ongoing efforts to engage a wider audience through the Mythical Forest campaign, where players can collect gems, climb leaderboards, and mint NFTs, have further bolstered MYTH’s position in the gaming industry.

Looking ahead, Mythical Games is set to release new projects such as Blankos and Pudgy Penguins in early 2025, with the ongoing Mythical Forest campaign scheduled to conclude on October 13. Current price analysis shows MYTH trading at $0.24, up by 12% in the last 24 hours and 53% on the weekly chart, indicating positive momentum for the token.

Crypto analysts foresee MYTH continuing its upward trajectory, with technical indicators suggesting a potential rise to $0.35, representing a more than 50% increase from its current value. This optimistic outlook for MYTH coincides with growing speculation around the start of an altcoin season, reinforcing the potential for further gains in the near future dependent on market dynamics and key performance indicators.

Overall, MYTH’s recent performance underscores its potential for sustained growth, with its future closely tied to broader market conditions and underlying fundamentals.