MYTH token surges by more than 50% in a week during NFL Rivals upsurge.

The native token of Mythical Games, Mythos (MYTH), has experienced significant growth in the past week, with a more than 50% increase in its value. This surge can be attributed not only to the broader market trends but also to the enthusiastic response to Mythical Games’ NFL Rivals Season 2 and the Mythical Forest campaign among players.

The popularity of NFL Rivals was evident in its first season, with over 5 million downloads and 115 million games played, all while partnering with the Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The ongoing second season, launched on September 5, introduces new features to enrich the NFT marketplace experience. Players can now create their fantasy NFL teams using real-life player data.

Apart from the sports-themed offerings, Mythical Games aims to engage non-sports enthusiasts through the Mythical Forest campaign. This game allows users to collect gems, compete on leaderboards, and create NFTs. With a substantial prize pool of 2 million MYTH tokens allocated to around 1 million participants, MYTH is on track to become a top cryptocurrency within the gaming industry. The Mythical Forest campaign will conclude on October 13, paving the way for upcoming releases like Blankos and Pudgy Penguins in early 2025.

In terms of price analysis, MYTH is currently trading at $0.24, with a notable uptrend of over 12% in the last 24 hours and a 53% increase on the weekly chart. Crypto analysts, including Ambrish Crypto, foresee promising gains ahead, pointing to MYTH’s breakthrough above crucial support levels and a strong uptrend. The next major resistance level is predicted to be at $0.35, indicating a potential surge of more than 50% from the current price point.

As market sentiment hints at the possibility of an altcoin season, MYTH’s positive momentum aligns well with the overall crypto landscape. The token’s future performance will be closely tied to market dynamics, fundamental developments, and key technical indicators. In summary, MYTH is primed for further growth, leveraging both market trends and its intrinsic strengths.

Originally posted on Finbold, “MYTH token spikes over 50% in a week amid NFL Rivals boom.”