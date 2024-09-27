MYTH Token Surges More Than 50% in One Week During NFL Rivals Craze

In the weekly timeframe, the native token of the GameFi platform Mythical Games, Mythos (MYTH), has seen its value surge by over 50% at the time of reporting. This increase, despite being in line with broader market movements, can also be attributed to the buzz surrounding Mythical Games’ recent activities like the NFL Rivals Season 2 and the Mythical Forest campaign, both of which have garnered significant interest from players.

For instance, the NFL Rivals game was a hit in its first season, amassing more than 5 million downloads and over 115 million games played. Mythical Games shared in a statement to Finbold on September 27 that the game enjoyed a successful partnership with the Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The ongoing second season of NFL Rivals, launched on September 5, introduces new features to the NFT marketplace and allows players to create teams with real-world NFL players.

In addition to its sports offerings, Mythical Games is reaching out to a broader audience with the Mythical Forest campaign. This game enables players to gather gems, climb leaderboards, and create NFTs, with a substantial 2 million MYTH prize pool up for grabs among approximately 1 million participating users. With these developments, MYTH is poised to become one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the gaming industry.

The Mythical Forest campaign is set to conclude on October 13, just before the arrival of upcoming releases such as Blankos and Pudgy Penguins, scheduled for early 2025.

As of now, MYTH is trading at $0.24, showcasing a 12% increase in the last 24 hours and a remarkable 53% gain in the weekly chart. Market experts, including Ambrish Crypto, anticipate further growth for MYTH, noting a strong bullish trend as the token surpassed a critical support level and the possibility of hitting $0.35, signaling a potential surge of over 50%.

The positive sentiment towards MYTH aligns with the growing speculation about an approaching altcoin season in the crypto market, stirring up excitement among traders and investors. MYTH’s future gains will be linked to broader market sentiment, along with its underlying fundamentals and technical indicators.

For those keeping an eye on the crypto space, MYTH holds promising potential for further expansion, closely tethered to the overall market conditions and its core performance metrics. This upward trajectory of MYTH amid notable developments in the gaming industry sets the stage for a potentially rewarding period ahead.

