New Release: Binance Reveals Hamster Kombat as 58th Launchpool Addition

Binance made a major announcement on September 12, 2024, revealing the launch of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) on its Launchpool platform. This move will see the HMSTR token listed on the Binance exchange, showcasing a significant win for the recently unveiled gaming token.

From September 19, 2024, Binance users can participate by staking their Binance Coin (BNB) and First Digital USD (FDUSD) to yield HMSTR tokens. The farming window will extend for seven days, concluding on September 25, 2024, with users collecting Hamster Kombat airdrops through the exchange’s farming system.

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) boasts a total token supply of 100 billion HMSTR, with 3% (3 billion HMSTR) dedicated as rewards under the Launchpool initiative. Of this allocation, 85% (2.55 billion tokens) will be granted to BNB lockers, while the rest 15% (450 million tokens) will be rewarded to FDUSD holders.

Trading for HMSTR on Binance will commence at 12:00 UTC on September 26, 2024, featuring multiple trading pairs such as HMSTR/USDT, HMSTR/BNB, HMSTR/FDUSD, and HMSTR/TRY. The “seed” tag attached to the token denotes its recent listing status.

Through the crypto exchange’s farming process, users can stake BNB and FDUSD in specified pools to earn daily rewards based on their contributions. Throughout the farming period, the BNB pool will distribute 364.3 million HMSTR daily, while the FDUSD pool will disburse 64.3 million HMSTR tokens each day.

Furthermore, Binance has introduced HMSTR to its Super Earn program, enabling users to lock tokens for a set period to earn a special Annual Percentage Rate (APR), with specific details to be unveiled later. The HMSTR Super Earn program will offer a 7-day lock-in period for users to garner these unique APR rewards.

The eligibility criteria for participation as well as details about the Super Earn program will be disclosed closer to the launch date. However, it is crucial to note that regulatory constraints limit the involvement of certain regions like the United States, Canada, Japan, and others in the Launchpool and Super Earn initiatives.

Binance underlines the necessity for users to complete KYC verification for participation in these programs, cautioning against potential fraudulent offers related to HMSTR tokens ahead of the official listing on September 26, 2024. The original article can be found on CoinGape’s website in the post titled “Breaking: Binance Announces Hamster Kombat As 58th Launchpool Project.”