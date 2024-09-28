OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode in the UK, Prompting User Concerns

OpenAI’s innovative artificial intelligence venture, OpenAI, announced that its latest ChatGPT advanced voice mode is now accessible in the United Kingdom. This recent release comes after the global launch of the voice mode for ChatGPT Plus users. However, there seems to be some dissatisfaction among users regarding the newly introduced generative AI service in the U.K.

In a recent update posted by OpenAI on September 28, it was mentioned that “Advanced Voice is now available in the ChatGPT app for Plus users in the UK.” Users were advised to update their LLM chatbot app to access the voice-mode feature.

The launch in the U.K. follows the worldwide debut of the ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode. Previously, concerns were raised about the exclusion of the U.K. and E.U. from the rollout due to regulatory issues, as reported by CoinGape Media. However, the recent release quickly gained popularity nationwide, overcoming initial regulatory challenges.

Critics have expressed reservations about the new generative AI service, highlighting both its advantages and disadvantages. Some users have expressed discontent with the limited prompts available, as well as the perceived exclusivity of the service. Furthermore, there are reports of a jailbreak version of the voice-mode being circulated.

In parallel, OpenAI is not the only player advancing in the AI field. Meta’s stock price surged significantly as Mark Zuckerberg emphasized his AI vision, with Meta AI introducing new features like a voice mode. Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel also emphasized the company’s AI efforts, marking a significant milestone in AI development. The evolution of AI continues to progress rapidly, demonstrated by OpenAI’s recent introduction of voice-mode services in the U.K.

