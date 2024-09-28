OpenAI Introduces Cutting-Edge Voice Mode for ChatGPT in the UK, prompting User Concerns

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has introduced its advanced voice mode in the UK, extending the feature to Plus users globally. Despite the widespread launch, some users in the UK express discontent with the new generative AI service.

In a recent announcement, OpenAI shared that the advanced voice mode is now accessible to ChatGPT Plus users in the UK via the app. Users are advised to update to the latest version of the LLM chatbot app to enjoy this added voice functionality.

The rollout in the UK comes after the global release of ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode, which initially excluded the UK and EU due to regulatory concerns. However, the UK launch has gained momentum swiftly, addressing these regulatory challenges.

While the new AI service has raised concerns regarding its advantages and disadvantages, some users are dissatisfied with the limitations on prompts and availability for general users. Additionally, a jailbreak version of the voice mode has surfaced, prompting further discussions on the matter.

In the realm of AI advancements, OpenAI is not alone in its endeavors. Meta’s stock price surged as Mark Zuckerberg emphasized his AI vision, while Meta AI introduced new features like a voice mode. Marathon Digital’s CEO also highlighted the company’s significant AI push, reflecting the industry’s continuous drive towards AI innovation.

The introduction of OpenAI’s voice mode in the UK underscores the ongoing growth and development in the field of artificial intelligence.