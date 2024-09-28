OpenAI Introduces Voice-Enabled ChatGPT Advanced Feature in the UK, Prompting User Concerns

OpenAI’s advanced voice mode for ChatGPT has now been introduced in the United Kingdom, following its global rollout for ChatGPT Plus users. Despite this expansion, some users in the UK have expressed dissatisfaction with the new generative AI service.

According to an announcement by OpenAI on September 28, the ChatGPT app’s Advanced Voice feature is now accessible to Plus users in the UK. Users are advised to update their LLM chatbot app to access the voice-mode services.

This launch in the UK comes after the global debut of ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode, which previously excluded the UK and EU due to regulatory reasons. However, the recent UK launch has gained significant attention, despite initial regulatory concerns.

Concerns have been raised regarding the new generative AI service, with users highlighting both the advantages and drawbacks of AI. Some users are disappointed with the limitations on prompts and the availability of the service for general users. Additionally, a jailbreak version of the voice-mode has been made available, adding to the discussions surrounding OpenAI’s latest service offering.

In other AI developments, Meta’s stock price saw a significant increase as Mark Zuckerberg enhanced the company’s AI vision. Meta AI has also introduced new features, including a voice mode, to further establish its presence in the industry. Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel has also emphasized the firm’s AI initiatives, showcasing the continuous efforts towards AI development within the industry.

The introduction of OpenAI’s voice mode in the UK underscores the ongoing advancements and growth within the AI sector.