Orderly Network Introduces a Fresh Bounty Initiative

Orderly Network, a platform in the Web3 liquidity space, has introduced a fresh bounty program in collaboration with Google Cloud and Empyreal, as informed to Finbold on Tuesday, September 17.

Designed to support developers, this initiative presents incentives for the creation of AI agents capable of independent trading on Orderly’s platform.

This program aims to merge AI capabilities with decentralized finance (DeFi), aligning with Orderly’s vision of pioneering the first on-chain derivatives platform driven by AI agents.

In a bid to encourage innovation, independent developers are urged to craft these agents using the latest AI and Web3 technologies to automate trading processes.

The official launch of the program, along with detailed information, will be announced at TOKEN2049 in Singapore on September 18–19.

Over the upcoming weeks, developers who successfully design and deploy AI agents on Orderly will be rewarded based on the profitability potential and innovative predictions of their creations. Exceptional developers excelling in both aspects stand a chance to win multiple prizes.

Initially, these new AI agents are tailored for seasoned traders and advanced trading application developers. However, Orderly’s future plans include adding support for agents suitable for intermediate traders, even those lacking coding expertise.

The partnership between Orderly Network and Google Cloud is aimed at creating accessible developer tools and reducing barriers to DeFi entry. The bounty program complements this collaboration by leveraging Google’s AI and Web3 expertise along with Empyreal’s SDK.

Arjun Arora, COO of Orderly Network, expressed confidence in the project’s future and the transformative potential of AI in on-chain trading.

Google Cloud’s Head of Web3 APAC, Rishi Ramchandani, emphasized the goal to empower Web3 developers with secure cloud and AI technologies.

The emergence of AI agents in the crypto sector shows promise in automating tasks and interacting with data sources, particularly in areas like perpetual futures trading where prompt decision-making is essential. AI agents also have the potential to revolutionize prediction markets, staking, gaming, and DeFi applications by processing data from various sources.

Through the new bounty program, developers are encouraged to explore the capabilities of AI in trading and DeFi, potentially enhancing traders’ decision-making processes and contributing to the development of a more advanced derivatives trading ecosystem.