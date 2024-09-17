Orderly Network introduces an innovative bounty initiative.

Orderly Network, the innovative Web3 liquidity platform, has introduced a fresh bounty initiative in collaboration with Google Cloud and Empyreal, as revealed to Finbold on September 17th.

Designed to assist developers, this program offers incentives for developing AI agents capable of independent trading on the Orderly platform.

The primary goal of the campaign is to merge AI and decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities, supporting Orderly’s vision of establishing the first AI-powered on-chain derivatives platform.

Developers are encouraged to create these agents using advanced AI and Web3 technologies to automate trading processes.

The initiative’s details will be unveiled during TOKEN2049 in Singapore on September 18-19, with the official launch to follow shortly after. Throughout the campaign’s duration, developers who deploy AI agents on Orderly will be rewarded based on their profitability potential and innovative predictions.

The program will cater to all investors by initially targeting seasoned traders and developers with cutting-edge trading applications. Eventually, Orderly plans to expand its support to include agents suitable for intermediate traders, including those without coding skills.

Orderly Network’s collaboration with Google Cloud aims to provide accessible developer tools and eliminate barriers to DeFi entry. The bounty initiative, a result of this collaboration, merges Google’s expertise in AI and Web3 with Empyreal’s SDK.

COO of Orderly Network, Arjun Arora, voiced optimism about the project’s future, emphasizing the importance of AI innovation in revolutionizing on-chain trading. The program invites both Web2 and Web3 developers to build autonomous agents using diverse data sources.

Rishi Ramchandani, Google Cloud’s Head of Web3 APAC, highlighted their partnership with Orderly, aiming to empower Web3 developers with scalable cloud and AI technology.

AI agents within the crypto space are relatively new but showcase promise in automating tasks and interfacing with data sources. Their potential applications range from perpetual futures trading to prediction markets, staking, gaming, and DeFi dApps, offering versatility in processing various transactions.

The new bounty program aims to drive AI development in trading and DeFi, potentially enhancing decision-making for traders and setting the stage for a more sophisticated derivatives trading ecosystem.