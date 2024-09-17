Orderly Network Introduces Innovative Bounty Program

The Web3 liquidity platform known as Orderly Network has introduced a fresh bounty program in collaboration with Google Cloud and Empyreal. This initiative aims to support developers by rewarding them for developing AI agents capable of autonomously trading on the Orderly platform.

The bounty program by Orderly Network seeks to combine the power of AI and decentralized finance (DeFi), aligning with the platform’s goal of creating the first on-chain derivatives platform driven by AI agents. Independent developers are urged to create these agents using cutting-edge AI and Web3 technologies for automated trading.

During TOKEN2049 in Singapore on September 18–19, details of the program will be disclosed, followed by the official launch. The program will run for several weeks, offering rewards to developers who successfully deploy AI agents on Orderly based on profitability potential and innovative predictions, with attractive prizes for standout performers.

Initially, the focus of the new AI agents will cater to experienced traders and developers involved in advanced trading applications, with plans to later support agents suitable for intermediate traders, including those without coding skills. The collaboration between Orderly Network and Google Cloud aims to provide accessible developer tools and lower the barriers to entry in DeFi.

Arjun Arora, COO of Orderly Network, expressed optimism about the project’s future, emphasizing the crucial role of AI innovation in revolutionizing on-chain trading. The partnership leverages Google’s expertise in AI and Web3 along with Empyreal’s SDK to facilitate the program’s success.

Rishi Ramchandani, Google Cloud’s Head of Web3 APAC, echoed the sentiment, highlighting their commitment to empowering Web3 developers with secure cloud and AI technology. The potential of Orderly’s AI agents lies in automating tasks, processing data, and enhancing decision-making capabilities in various trading and DeFi applications.

The new bounty program by Orderly aims to inspire developers to explore the possibilities of AI in trading and DeFi, potentially leading to a more sophisticated derivatives trading landscape. If successful, the initiative could not only aid traders in making informed decisions but also set the stage for a more advanced trading ecosystem.