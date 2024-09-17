Orderly Network Unveils Exciting New Bounty Incentive

The Web3 liquidity platform, Orderly Network, has introduced a fresh bounty program in collaboration with Google Cloud and Empyreal, as revealed exclusively to Finbold on September 17th.

Designed to assist developers, this initiative offers incentives for the creation of AI agents capable of autonomously trading on the Orderly platform.

This campaign aims to blend the potential of AI with decentralized finance (DeFi), aligning with Orderly’s overarching goal of establishing the initial on-chain derivatives platform fueled by AI agents.

Individual developers are encouraged to craft these agents and harness the power of new AI and Web3 technologies to automate trading processes.

The particulars of the program will be unveiled at TOKEN2049 in Singapore on September 18th–19th, with the official launch slated to follow immediately.

Over the upcoming weeks, developers who develop and deploy AI agents on Orderly will receive rewards as part of the campaign.

Participants will be evaluated based on their profitability potential and innovative forecasting abilities. Exceptional performers in these areas will be considered for multiple rewards.

In the initial stages, these new AI agents are anticipated to cater to experienced traders and developers engaged in advanced trading applications. Eventually, Orderly intends to introduce support for agents suitable for intermediate traders, including those without coding expertise.

Orderly Network’s collaboration with Google Cloud will facilitate the development of accessible developer tools and a reduction in DeFi entry barriers.

This bounty program is an organic extension of this partnership, merging Google’s proficiency in AI and Web3 with Empyreal’s software development kit (SDK).

Arjun Arora, the COO of Orderly Network, conveyed optimism about the project’s future, asserting that AI innovation will play a key role in transforming on-chain trading. He emphasized the importance of groundbreaking tools developed by AI developers in reshaping the on-chain experience.

Rishi Ramchandani, Google Cloud’s Head of Web3 APAC, highlighted the mission to empower Web3 developers with secure and scalable cloud and AI technologies to enhance their applications.

Although AI agents in the cryptocurrency realm are still relatively nascent, their potential to automate tasks and interact with data sources exhibits promise.

These agents could have a significant impact on areas such as perpetual futures trading and prediction markets, as well as in revolutionizing areas like staking, gaming, and DeFi applications (dApps).

By encouraging developers to explore the boundaries of AI in trading and DeFi, the new bounty program aims to pave the way for a more sophisticated derivatives trading ecosystem, facilitating better decision-making for traders.