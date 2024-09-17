Orderly Network Unveils Innovative Bounty Program

Orderly Network, a cutting-edge Web3 liquidity platform, has introduced an innovative bounty program in collaboration with Google Cloud and Empyreal as revealed by Finbold on September 17th.

This initiative aims to assist developers by offering rewards for developing AI agents capable of independent trading on Orderly’s platform.

The main goal of Orderly Network’s bounty program campaign is to merge the potential of AI and decentralized finance (DeFi), supporting its vision of pioneering the first on-chain derivatives platform powered by AI agents.

Independent developers are urged to create these agents and utilize advanced AI and Web3 technologies for automated trading.

Further details about the program will be unveiled at TOKEN2049 in Singapore on September 18-19, followed by an immediate official launch.

Over the span of several weeks, developers who deploy AI agents on Orderly will receive rewards, judged based on their profitability potential and innovative prediction techniques, with multiple prizes available for exceptional performers.

Initially, the focus of the new AI agents will be on seasoned traders and developers engaged in advanced trading applications. Eventually, Orderly aims to introduce agents suitable for intermediate traders, including those without coding skills.

The partnership between Orderly Network and Google Cloud is geared towards enhancing developer tools accessibility and lowering DeFi entry barriers. The bounty program is an extension of this collaboration, amalgamating Google’s AI and Web3 expertise with Empyreal’s software development kit (SDK).

Arjun Arora, COO of Orderly Network, emphasized the significance of AI innovation in the future of on-chain trading and expressed optimism about the project’s evolution.

Rishi Ramchandani, Google Cloud’s Head of Web3 APAC, welcomed developers to leverage their secure cloud and AI technology for building AI agents in partnership with Orderly.

AI agents hold vast potential in the crypto space for automating tasks and interacting with data sources, particularly in critical areas such as perpetual futures trading. They are expected to transform various sectors like prediction markets, gaming, and DeFi applications by leveraging data from diverse sources to facilitate a wide array of transactions.

The new bounty program seeks to inspire developers to explore the possibilities of AI in trading and DeFi. The success of this initiative could lead to more informed trading decisions and the establishment of a sophisticated derivatives trading ecosystem.