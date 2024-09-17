Orderly Network Unveils Innovative Bounty Program

Orderly Network recently introduced an innovative bounty program in collaboration with Google Cloud and Empyreal. This program aims to incentivize developers to create artificial intelligence (AI) agents capable of autonomous trading on Orderly’s Web3 liquidity platform.

The initiative serves as a bridge between AI and decentralized finance (DeFi) to support Orderly’s vision of establishing an on-chain derivatives platform powered by AI agents. Independent developers are encouraged to leverage new AI and Web3 technologies to automate trading by designing and deploying these agents.

Details of the bounty program will be announced at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, with the official launch following shortly after. The program will reward developers over several weeks based on the profitability potential and innovative predictions of their AI agents. Successful participants stand a chance to win multiple prizes.

Initially, the focus of the new AI agents will cater to experienced traders and developers working on advanced applications. Ultimately, Orderly plans to introduce support for agents suitable for intermediate traders without coding skills, broadening accessibility to DeFi.

The collaboration between Orderly Network and Google Cloud aims to provide accessible developer tools and reduce barriers to entry in DeFi. By combining Google’s AI and Web3 expertise with Empyreal’s SDK, the bounty program extends this collaboration by empowering AI developers to create cutting-edge tools that enhance the on-chain experience.

Arjun Arora, COO of Orderly Network, emphasized the significance of AI innovation in revolutionizing on-chain trading. Rishi Ramchandani, Google Cloud’s Head of Web3 APAC, highlighted the role of Google’s technology in empowering Web3 developers to build AI agents securely and efficiently.

AI agents in the cryptocurrency space hold promise in automating tasks and interacting with data sources, particularly in perpetual futures trading where timely decision-making is crucial. These agents have the potential to transform prediction markets, staking, gaming, and various DeFi applications by processing data from on-chain and off-chain sources.

Through the new bounty program, developers are encouraged to explore the capabilities of AI in trading and DeFi to ultimately create a more sophisticated derivatives trading ecosystem that benefits traders and contributes to informed decision-making.