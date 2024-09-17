Organized Network Debuts Fresh Incentive Initiative

Orderly Network, the Web3 liquidity platform, has introduced a fresh bounty program in collaboration with Google Cloud and Empyreal, as revealed to Finbold on Tuesday, September 17.

Designed to support developers, the initiative offers incentives for developing AI agents capable of autonomously trading on Orderly’s platform.

The goal of this campaign is to merge AI capabilities with decentralized finance (DeFi), in line with Orderly’s vision of creating the first on-chain derivatives platform driven by AI agents.

Individual developers are encouraged to design these agents and utilize new AI and Web3 technologies to automate trading.

Specifics of the program will be presented at TOKEN2049 in Singapore on September 18–19, with the official launch soon after. Over a span of weeks, the campaign will reward developers who build and deploy AI agents on Orderly. Participants will be evaluated based on profit potential and innovative forecasting, with exceptional performers standing to win multiple prizes.

Initially, the new AI agents will cater to seasoned traders and developers working on advanced trading applications. Orderly aims to subsequently introduce support for agents suitable for intermediate traders, including those without coding skills.

The partnership between Orderly Network and Google Cloud will assist in creating accessible developer tools and reducing barriers to entry into DeFi. The bounty program emerges as a natural extension of this partnership, leveraging Google’s expertise in AI and Web3 alongside Empyreal’s software development kit (SDK).

Arjun Arora, Orderly Network’s COO, expressed confidence in the project’s future, mentioning the significance of AI innovation in transforming on-chain trading.

Rishi Ramchandani, Google Cloud’s Head of Web3 APAC, highlighted their mission to empower Web3 developers with secure and scalable cloud and AI technology.

While AI agents in the crypto space are relatively new, their potential to automate tasks and interact with data sources appears promising. These agents could play a significant role in perpetual futures trading, prediction markets, gaming, and DeFi applications. They have the capacity to process data from various sources to facilitate trading and transfers across chains.

The new bounty program aims to encourage developers to push the boundaries of AI in trading and DeFi, potentially enhancing decision-making for traders and laying the foundation for a more advanced derivatives trading ecosystem.