R. Kiyosaki Makes Bold Forecast: Bitcoin Skyrocketing to $500k in 2025, $1 Million by 2030

In the current global economic uncertainty, renowned investor and author of the highly popular personal finance book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ Robert Kiyosaki, advocates for Bitcoin (BTC) as a means to safeguard wealth and envisions a significant surge in its value in the upcoming years.

According to Kiyosaki, Bitcoin is poised to hit $500,000 by 2025 and then soar to $1 million by 2030, attributing this projection to the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the financial landscape. He endorsed investment banker James Rickards’ forthcoming book ‘MoneyGPT,’ underscoring AI’s transformative influence on the monetary system.

Rickards, a former advisor to the US Department of Defense and a close associate of Kiyosaki, delves into the implications of AI in his book ‘MoneyGPT: AI and the Threat to the Global Economy,’ shedding light on its effects on financial structures and national security.

Against this ominous backdrop, Kiyosaki anticipates a mass migration towards the original cryptocurrency as a response to mounting uncertainties in conventional financial channels, driving the accelerated growth of Bitcoin’s value. Additionally, Kiyosaki and Rickards collaborate in the upcoming book ‘The Ravens,’ where they offer insights on navigating and profiting from the turbulent economic times ahead.

Kiyosaki has previously echoed Rickards’ warnings of an impending financial downturn, asserting that the world has already plunged into a severe economic contraction, rather than teetering on the brink of one.

In a recent development, Kiyosaki forecasts a price surge for Bitcoin, gold, and silver due to shifts in the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policies, favoring tangible assets over traditional investments like US bonds. He dismisses debates between Bitcoin and gold, likening them to inconsequential arguments between luxury car brands for individuals reliant on public transportation.

Moreover, Kiyosaki aligns with Cathie Wood’s bold prediction that Bitcoin could reach $2.3 million per coin, albeit without specifying a timeline for this milestone. Presently, Bitcoin is trading at $63,488, exhibiting marginal gains over the past day and a notable increase over the previous week, with monthly losses narrowing down.

Image Source: Cavaleria Com YouTube

Original Article: R. Kiyosaki’s bold prediction: Bitcoin to $500k in 2025, $1 million by 2030 by Finbold.