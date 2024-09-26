R. Kiyosaki Shares Survival Tactics for the ‘Most Monumental Financial Crisis in Global History’

Popular investor, entrepreneur, and author of the best-selling personal finance book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ Robert Kiyosaki, continues to sound alarms about an impending financial disaster. In a recent revelation, he shared tactics to navigate the economic turmoil he anticipates. In particular, he endorsed advice from investment banker James Rickards’ new book ‘MoneyGPT,’ advocating for keeping two months’ worth of expenses in cash in a secure place and investing in silver coins instead of stashing money in a bank. Kiyosaki highlighted the usefulness of US Silver Eagles in a crisis, suggesting they could be used as cash and recommended increasing Bitcoin holdings for a potential advantage during such uncertain times.

Additionally, Kiyosaki reiterated his belief in cryptocurrencies by predicting a substantial rise in Bitcoin’s value by 2025 and 2030 due to the impact of artificial intelligence on the financial landscape. He also emphasized the importance of preparing for the future through reading and understanding such transformative trends.

In a separate development, Kiyosaki cautioned against the stock market, referencing Warren Buffett’s move to liquidate a significant portion of Apple stock holdings and shift to cash. He pointed out Buffett’s recent reduction in Apple shares while emphasizing the continued importance of tangible assets over traditional investment vehicles. Aligning with Rickards’ views on financial depressions, Kiyosaki raised concerns about the ongoing market challenges and the lack of substantial growth in the global economy.

Despite facing criticism for his persistent warnings dating back to 2011, Kiyosaki’s insights on financial strategies during what he dubs as potentially the “greatest financial crisis in world history” remain pertinent. His proactive approach to safeguarding finances and investing in alternative assets reflects a cautious yet forward-thinking perspective on the ever-evolving economic landscape.