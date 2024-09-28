Recent Surge in Ethereum ETF Investments Indicate Minimal Impact of ETH Whale Sell-Off

Following a period of sluggish demand, the influx into spot Ethereum ETF has surged once more due to the global liquidity boost from the recent Fed rate cuts. Despite a slow start to the week, there has been a resurgence in inflows into spot Ether ETF amid the market’s liquidity injection, prompting institutions to once again consider the Ethereum investment product. Consequently, the Ethereum price remains steady despite ETH whale sell-offs observed in the past week.

The inflows into spot Ether ETFs have surpassed $85 million this week after experiencing weeks of outflows. This upward trend coincides with Ethereum’s price strength, which has climbed to $2,700 with eyes set on reaching $3,000 soon.

By the end of the week on September 27, inflows into spot Ethereum ETF reached $58 million, with Fidelity FETH leading with notable inflows of $42.5 million. BlackRock’s ETHA followed with over $11.5 million inflows, while Grayscale ETHE recorded outflows of $10.7 million based on data from Farside Investors.

Earlier in the week, outflows of $80 million were seen in Ether ETFs, primarily driven by significant outflows from Grayscale’s ETHE. However, the situation reversed as BlackRock resumed inflows back into the investment products.

Despite ongoing Ethereum whale sell-offs throughout the week, the recent surge in inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs has managed to offset some of the concerns surrounding the ETH whale selloff, indicating a balanced market activity.