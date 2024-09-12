Ripple Reboots RLUSD Stablecoin Minting with Addition of 90 Fresh Tokens

Ripple Labs has recently confirmed the issuance of an additional 90 RLUSD stablecoins, as part of its ongoing strategy to expand its digital asset offerings. This move represents a key milestone for the company, according to data from the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker. Unlike previous practices where new tokens were often burned to adjust supply, no burns were reported in this latest issuance. The minting of these RLUSD tokens on the Ethereum blockchain signals Ripple’s dedication to maintaining market liquidity and stability. Furthermore, a third-party audit is scheduled to evaluate the reserves backing RLUSD, reinforcing the company’s commitment to a stable digital currency pegged to the U.S. dollar. The company also aims to increase the adoption of RLUSD across various financial platforms, with experts foreseeing potential benefits for XRP following the expansion and integration of RLUSD into the ecosystem. Despite some concerns impacting XRP’s price, the current market activity shows a positive trend, with XRP price experiencing a 6.15% increase over the last 24 hours.