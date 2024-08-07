Ripple’s XRP settlement is on the way? Price surges on settlement rumors

The legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been a defining narrative in the cryptocurrency space. As of August 2024, the anticipation of a potential settlement has reignited bullish sentiment around XRP, Ripple’s native cryptocurrency. This article delves into the latest developments and explores the super bullish predictions surrounding XRP’s future.

Recent Developments in the Ripple-SEC Lawsuit

In July 2023, a significant ruling by Judge Analisa Torres marked a partial victory for Ripple, stating that the sale of XRP on public exchanges did not constitute investment contracts, thereby not classifying XRP as a security under the Howey Test. However, Ripple was found to have violated securities laws in its direct sales to institutional investors.

Fast forward to August 2024, and the crypto community is closely watching the proceedings of an SEC closed meeting, speculated to address the settlement and other enforcement actions. This meeting, scheduled for August 8, 2024, could potentially bring a resolution to the prolonged legal saga. Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, has expressed optimism about reaching a settlement, which is expected to be finalized before the end of summer 2024.

Settlement Implications and Market Reactions

A settlement between Ripple and the SEC could have profound implications for XRP. Firstly, it would likely result in the removal of legal uncertainties that have plagued XRP’s market performance. Ripple has proposed a $10 million penalty, arguing that their post-complaint activities complied with U.S. securities laws, whereas the SEC has demanded a $2 billion penalty.

Should a settlement be reached with a penalty closer to Ripple’s proposal, it would be viewed as a significant win for Ripple, potentially leading to a major rally in XRP prices. The resolution could also prevent an injunction that would restrict Ripple’s ability to sell XRP, thereby supporting its expansion plans in the U.S.

Bullish Price Predictions for XRP

Market analysts and crypto enthusiasts are making bullish predictions about XRP’s price, contingent on a favorable settlement outcome. Following the July 2023 court ruling, XRP saw a significant surge, hitting a high of $0.95. A settlement announcement could propel XRP to reclaim the $1.00 mark and potentially surpass it.

Factors Fueling Bullish Sentiment

Institutional Re-Listing: Several major exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, and Bitstamp, have either re-listed XRP or announced plans to do so following the partial court victory. This re-listing is expected to increase liquidity and trading volumes for XRP. Regulatory Clarity: The settlement would provide much-needed regulatory clarity for XRP, likely encouraging institutional investors to enter the market. The decision could also set a precedent for other cryptocurrencies, fostering a more favorable regulatory environment in the U.S.. Global Expansion: Ripple continues to expand its footprint globally, securing licenses and approvals in various jurisdictions. For instance, the Monetary Authority of Singapore granted Ripple an In-Principle Approval for a Major Payments Institution License. Such moves enhance Ripple’s operational base and provide more use cases for XRP. Technological Developments: Ripple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its technology and use cases for XRP, including partnerships for on-demand liquidity and tokenization of assets, contribute to the bullish outlook. These developments could drive greater adoption of XRP in the financial industry.

Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, XRP’s price movements are closely monitored by traders. XRP has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish trend. However, breaking above these levels could signal a shift to bullish territory. A successful breakout could see XRP targeting resistance levels at $0.57 and $0.60, with a potential run towards $1.00 if the market responds positively to the settlement news.

Conclusion

The Ripple-SEC lawsuit has been a pivotal event in the cryptocurrency industry, with the outcome likely to have far-reaching implications. A favorable settlement could remove significant legal hurdles for XRP, unlocking substantial upside potential. Market participants are optimistic that regulatory clarity, combined with Ripple’s strategic global expansions and technological advancements, will drive XRP to new heights.

As always, it is essential to approach such predictions with caution. The cryptocurrency market is inherently volatile, and while the outlook for XRP appears bullish, investors should conduct thorough research and consider market conditions before making any investment decisions.