Sam Altman Showcases OpenAI o1’s Features in Exciting Debut

OpenAI, founded by Sam Altman, has unveiled the highly anticipated o1-preview series of advanced AI models, representing a significant advancement in artificial intelligence, particularly for ChatGPT. These cutting-edge models demonstrate exceptional problem-solving capabilities across various fields such as science, coding, and mathematics.

The launch of these new models into ChatGPT and the API signals a pivotal moment, with ongoing plans for enhancements and updates in the pipeline. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, expressed his enthusiasm for this release, commending the team’s monumental effort and inviting users to explore the new features.

The o1-preview models introduce enhanced reasoning abilities that allow for more thorough information processing before generating responses. Initial tests have shown impressive performance levels comparable to PhD students in disciplines like physics, chemistry, and biology, as well as outstanding results in math and coding challenges.

For instance, in a qualifying exam for the International Mathematics Olympiad, the o1 model achieved an impressive 83% accuracy, outshining the GPT-4o model at 13%. Despite lacking certain practical features found in GPT-4, such as web browsing and file uploading, the o1-preview model excels in handling intricate, multi-step tasks, making it ideal for industries that demand advanced problem-solving capabilities.

OpenAI also introduced a more compact and budget-friendly version known as o1-mini, tailored for developers seeking advanced coding functionality without extensive general knowledge. The o1-mini model offers an 80% cost reduction compared to the o1-preview version, appealing to developers looking for an affordable solution.

Users of ChatGPT Plus and Team can now manually select either the o1-preview or o1-mini models from the model picker interface. While the o1-preview model is capped at 30 messages, the o1-mini allows for a 50-message limit. Higher-tier API users gain access to these models as well.

Despite some features like function calling and streaming not being available yet, OpenAI prioritizes safety measures by implementing new security training methods. Successful jailbreak tests have demonstrated that the o1-preview model outperforms GPT-4o in safety evaluations.

Looking ahead, OpenAI aims to expand accessibility to the o1-mini model for ChatGPT Free users and will continue to enhance the o1 series with new features, including browsing and file uploads. Sam Altman recognizes the imperfections of these models but remains optimistic about their potential to revolutionize AI, marking the inception of a new paradigm in artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, OpenAI has strengthened its partnerships with AI safety institutes in the U.S. and U.K. to bolster its safety protocols. The company’s future plans include further advancements in the o1 series and the pursuit of a $150 billion valuation as part of its latest funding initiative.