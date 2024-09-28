September 28 Price Snapshot: Bitcoin Surges Beyond $66K, Altcoin Market Reflects Optimism

The positive enthusiasm among investors was sparked by the surge in cryptocurrency prices globally on Saturday. Bitcoin (BTC) reached above $66K, and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP also experienced an upward trend. Notably, Pepe Coin (PEPE) stood out as a top performer, climbing nearly 20% in value.

During the same period, the overall crypto market cap rose by 2.43% to $2.33 trillion, although the total market volume saw a decline of 8.26% to $78.21 billion. A glance at some of the leading cryptocurrencies by market cap and their price movements on September 28 provides insights into the market dynamics.

BTC surpassed $66K, with ETH nearing $2,700, while SOL and XRP witnessed gains of 1-3% within 24 hours. Meanwhile, PEPE, NOT, and FLOKI emerged as notable gainers for the day.

Bitcoin’s price climbed by 1.5%, reaching $66,093, with spot Bitcoin ETFs showing significant inflows on September 27. Ethereum’s price increased by nearly 2% to $2,691, with strong inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs. Solana’s price saw a 2% rise to $158, driven by positive on-chain data, while XRP’s value also went up by 1% to $0.5904.

Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced price surges, alongside PEPE and FLOKI, which were among the top performers for the day. Conversely, coins like POPCAT, XEC, and SEI saw declines in value.

The ongoing price actions of cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH continued to attract speculation and interest from investors, shaping the broader market sentiment. The article “Cryptocurrency Prices on September 28: BTC Tops $66K, Altcoins Mirror Bullishness” delves deeper into these market movements, offering valuable insights for crypto enthusiasts.