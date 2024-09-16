Shiba Inu Executive Reveals Reasons for BONE’s Absence on Binance and Bybit Platforms

Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, Lucie, recently brought to light the reasons behind the absence of Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) token on major crypto exchanges, despite its significant role in the SHIB ecosystem. Lucie disclosed that the SHIB community had not actively pursued listings through financial means, unlike other projects in the space.

This revelation from Lucie quickly gained traction worldwide, sparking investor apprehensions as the price of the ShibaSwap governance token hovers near its all-time low.

In a recent announcement on September 16, Lucie addressed the concerns surrounding the absence of ShibaSwap’s governance token on major exchanges like Binance and Bybit. Lucie explained that many exchanges, even reputable ones, are prioritizing profits over supporting promising tokens due to liquidity challenges and intense competition in the market.

Despite the token’s current situation, Lucie emphasized that ShibaSwap had never resorted to paying for listings, attributing the delay to this steadfast principle. The community echoed calls for listing the token amidst its near all-time low price, but Lucie advocated for focusing on organic growth rather than costly exchange listings.

Lucie emphasized that genuine growth should stem from performance and trading volume rather than paid promotions. Furthermore, a statement from He Yi, the co-founder of Binance, highlighted the exchange’s stance against fueling meme coin frenzies, shifting attention to emerging trends like Telegram Play-to-Earn games.

While the BONE token recently found a listing on an Indonesian crypto exchange, its market performance reveals a price of $0.3894 with a slight decline over the past 24 hours. Despite this, the coin trades above its all-time low, placating concerns as the Shiba Inu team remains positive about its prospects.

Additionally, Shiba Inu’s native token traded at $0.00001327, experiencing a minor decrease. Lucie’s recent initiatives to enhance token burning have fostered discussions within the global crypto community, underscoring the bright future of the meme token in the market conversation.