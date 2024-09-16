Shiba Inu Executive Shares Reasons Why BONE has Yet to be Listed on Binance & Bybit

Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, Lucie, has shed light on why the Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) token has not yet been listed on major crypto exchanges despite its significance within the SHIB ecosystem. Lucie clarified that the SHIB community has not actively pursued financial listings, unlike other projects. This revelation has garnered attention globally and raised concerns among investors due to the current low trading price of the ShibaSwap governance token.

In a recent post on September 16th, Lucie addressed the reasons behind BONE’s absence from major exchanges such as Binance and Bybit. She noted that exchanges are increasingly prioritizing profits over supporting promising tokens, attributing this shift to a lack of liquidity and intense competition in the market.

Lucie emphasized that Shib has never engaged in paid listings, explaining why the ShibaSwap token has not secured spots on major exchanges. Despite calls from users to list the token given its near all-time low price, Lucie advocated for focusing on organic growth rather than spending money on paid listings.

The community’s stance on not financially supporting the token’s exchange listings aligns with Lucie’s belief that real growth should stem from performance and volume. Additionally, recent statements from Binance co-founder He Yi indicated a shift away from meme coin frenzy towards emerging trends like Telegram P2E games.

While the BONE token’s market performance shows a slight decline in value, trading at $0.3894 with a 4% drop in the past 24 hours, the ShibaSwap coin remains resilient. Despite the token’s historical high, it currently trades 34% above its all-time low of $0.2899.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu’s marketing lead has unveiled plans to increase SHIB burn, sparking significant discussions within the global crypto community. Despite the challenges faced by the ShibaSwap token, Lucie remains optimistic about its future growth and market potential.