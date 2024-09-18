SingularityDAO Broadens DeFi Selections by Introducing Cogito’s Tokenized RWAs

SingularityDAO, a decentralized protocol for managing portfolios, has joined forces with Cogito Finance to incorporate Real World Assets (RWAs) into its upcoming DynaVaults v2 powered by AI, as revealed in the latest update provided to Finbold on Wednesday, September 18.

This partnership aims to blend decentralized finance (DeFi) with traditional finance (TradFi) by developing innovative on-chain financial products that comply with regulations.

Mario Casiraghi, the Co-founder of SingularityDAO and an Executive at the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, expressed how the integration with Cogito Finance aligns with SingularityDAO’s mission to provide open finance access. The collaboration will combine the strengths of both organizations to offer a comprehensive financial solution to users, advancing the financialization of Web 3.0 and benefiting the ASI ecosystem.

Tokenizing RWAs is gaining traction in the DeFi sector, with industry experts believing there’s untapped potential in this area. Cogito Finance mints its tokenized RWAs as ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum, backed 1:1 by real-world assets, facilitating real-time monitoring of portfolio values for investors.

By incorporating Cogito’s tokenized RWAs, SingularityDAO will expand its access to these assets and enhance its digital management solutions.

Cogito Finance’s offerings include TFUND for low-risk investments, GFUND supporting ESG projects, and XFUND focused on high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence. These tokenized assets, together with SingularityDAO’s AI-enhanced asset management solutions, will create vaults offering DeFi users new ways to access yields from traditional financial assets.

Cloris Chen, CEO of Cogito Finance, highlighted the advanced AI and machine learning systems powering SingularityDAO’s portfolio management vaults, which enable advanced yield generation while mitigating risks.

The regulated on-chain vault integration will provide investors with higher yields from RWAs, enhancing accessibility, security, and compliance standards.