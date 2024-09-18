SingularityDAO Enhances DeFi Options Through Cogito’s Tokenized RWAs

SingularityDAO has teamed up with Cogito Finance to incorporate Real World Assets (RWAs) into its upcoming DynaVaults v2, powered by AI, as of the latest information shared with Finbold on Wednesday, September 18.

The partnership aims to merge decentralized finance (DeFi) with traditional finance (TradFi) by creating innovative, compliant on-chain financial products.

Mario Casiraghi, a Co-founder of SingularityDAO and Executive at the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, expressed excitement about the integration, emphasizing how the collaboration aligns the missions of both SingularityDAO and Cogito seamlessly, paving the way for a more comprehensive financial proposition for users.

With the rising trend of RWA tokenization in DeFi, Cogito Finance has introduced tokenized RWAs minted as ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum (Optimism, Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon), each backed 1:1 by actual assets. While certain transactions are conducted off-chain, the blockchain records them, offering investors real-time visibility into their portfolio value.

By integrating Cogito’s offerings, SingularityDAO gains wider access to tokenized RWAs and enhanced digital management solutions.

Cogito’s TFUND, representing a tokenized US Treasury Bill, provides a low-risk investment with high liquidity and short-term maturities spanning 0–3 months. Additionally, Cogito offers GFUND, a medium-risk green bond investment supporting ESG projects, and XFUND, focusing on high-growth sectors like AI.

The combination of SingularityDAO’s AI-driven asset management solutions with Cogito’s tokenized assets will yield vaults offering DeFi users fresh avenues to access yields from TradFi assets.

Cloris Chen, CEO of Cogito Finance, highlighted SingularityDAO’s sophisticated AI and machine learning systems backing its portfolio management vaults, ensuring advanced yield sourcing while managing risks effectively.

The integration of regulated on-chain vaults delivers increased yields from RWAs, improving accessibility, security, and compliance for investors. This move fortifies SingularityDAO’s DeFi offerings with Cogito’s tokenized RWAs, offering a more diverse range of investment opportunities.