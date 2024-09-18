Terra Luna Classic Enhancement Launched on LUNC News platform with Binance Extending Support

LUNC News: Terra Luna Classic Completes v3.1.5 Upgrade Successfully

The recent upgrade to v3.1.5 of Terra Luna Classic has been completed with noteworthy enhancements, such as a crucial security patch for wasmd, increased transaction efficiency, and readiness for Tax2Gas integration. Notably, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has shown its backing for the security advancements in Terra Luna Classic.

Successful Implementation of Terra Luna Classic v3.1.5 Upgrade

The v3.1.5 upgrade for Terra Luna Classic showcased a swift application of the wasmd security fix on September 18th. The upgrade process commenced at 11:26:59 UTC, with validator Interstellar Lounge proposing the block. The deployment of the terrad client release pull request at block height 19850000 marked a successful and efficient upgrade for the chain.

The updated version includes significant modifications, with wasmd elevated to 0.46 and wasmvm to 1.5.4. This comprehensive update also incorporates the alterations from the previous version, v3.1.4. It is worth mentioning that the v3.1.4 release, focused on gas estimation adjustments for taxable transactions, was specific to endpoint providers and did not entail consensus-related changes.

Binance’s endorsement of the Terra Luna Classic upgrade highlights a collaborative effort to bolster security measures. The exchange took proactive steps by temporarily pausing deposits and withdrawals of Terra Classic ecosystem tokens to facilitate the seamless execution of the network upgrade and support user satisfaction. Binance’s consistent commitment to burning a significant amount of LUNC tokens monthly further underscores its dedication to revitalizing the LUNC community.

Over the past two years, Binance has burnt an impressive 64.47 billion LUNC tokens, representing 48.5% of the total tokens eliminated through community-backed initiatives.

Market Response to LUNC and USTC Prices Amidst Recent Developments

Despite the positive strides made with the Terra Luna Classic upgrade, the LUNC price witnessed a slight downturn, decreasing by 1.74% over the last 24 hours. The trading volume for LUNC surged by 25% during this period, indicating a heightened interest among traders, even as market sentiment weighed down on prices temporarily.

In a similar trend, the USTC price experienced a modest decline, currently trading at $0.01645, reflecting a 1% dip over the last 24 hours and an 8% decrease in the week. The futures open interests for USTC exhibited a slight decrease of 3.35% in the past 24 hours and 0.84% in the recent hour.

The original publication entitled LUNC News: Terra Luna Classic Upgrade Goes Live, Binance Announces Support can be accessed via CoinGape.