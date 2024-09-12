Today’s Cryptocurrency Market Report: Bitcoin Surpasses $58K as Other Altcoins Ride the Pump Wave

On September 12, the cryptocurrency market experienced a notable uptrend, sparking excitement among investors worldwide. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to climb back above $58K, while Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP also saw positive price movements. The overall market cap increased by 1.38%, reaching $2.04 trillion for the day. Additionally, the total market volume surged by 18.90% to $72.25 billion.

Here is a summary of the performance of some of the leading cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization on September 12.

Bitcoin’s price surpassed $58K, with ETH and SOL registering gains of almost 1%. XRP saw modest increases, with SUI standing out as one of the top performers. This bullish movement has generated optimism among market participants.

Bitcoin’s price rose by approximately 2.5% over the last 24 hours, currently trading at $58,258. Despite outflows of $43.97 million from Bitcoin ETFs on September 11, investors remain positive about BTC’s future price trends. Additionally, the decrease in Bitcoin reserves on exchanges further fuels optimism regarding potential price movements. Bitcoin’s dominance increased by 0.17% to 56.19%, with a market cap of $1.15 trillion.

Similarly, ETH’s price climbed nearly 1% to $2,370, despite outflows of $542.87K from ETH ETFs. The market cap for Ethereum stood at $285.23 billion.

Solana’s price jumped by 1.5% to $135.72, with a market cap of $63.51 billion. XRP also registered a 0.7% increase, trading at $0.5374. Market analysis suggests XRP may face a dip to $0.47 due to bearish pressure. Nevertheless, market enthusiasts remain attentive to the token’s movements.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices aligned with the market trend, with Dogecoin trading at $0.1024 and Shiba Inu at $0.0000134, both recording marginal gains of about 1%. Additionally, PEPE and FLOKI prices also saw slight increases.

Among the top gainers, SUI surged by 13%, reaching $1.01, while BinaryX and MANTRA prices increased by 7% each. On the other hand, NOT, WIF, and WLD prices experienced declines of 3%, 3%, and 2.5%, respectively.

Overall, the cryptocurrency market exhibited positive movements, with BTC and ETH prices rising by 0.21% and 0.22% on an hourly basis, further boosting optimism among investors.