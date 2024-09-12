Today’s Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin Surges Past $58,000 While Top Altcoins Follow Suit

Today, on September 12th, the cryptocurrency market saw a significant upward surge, fueling excitement among investors internationally. Bitcoin reclaimed its position above $58K, while Ethereum, Solana, and XRP prices showed dominant green trends. The total market cap rose by 1.38% to hit $2.04 trillion, alongside a 18.90% surge in total market volume to $72.25 billion.

Notably, Bitcoin crossed the $58K milestone, with Ethereum and Solana each gaining nearly 1%. XRP also saw slight gains, with SUI emerging as one of the top gainers for the day, sparking optimism across the market.

The price of Bitcoin jumped by around 2.5% in the past 24 hours, reaching $58,258, with intraday lows and highs at $55,567.34 and $58,454.16, respectively. Despite outflows in Bitcoin ETFs, positive speculations among investors were triggered. Ethereum also saw a 1% increase in price, reaching $2,370, despite outflows in ETH ETFs. Similarly, Solana recorded a 1.5% upswing, trading at $135.72, and XRP gained 0.7%, reaching $0.5374.

Additionally, meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu mirrored market trends, while SUI, BNX, and OM emerged as top gainers, each experiencing significant increases in value. Conversely, NOT, WIF, and WLD were among the top cryptocurrency losers for the day.

The hourly charts continued to instill optimism among market participants, with Bitcoin and Ethereum showing positive trends, elevating hopes for cryptocurrency prices on this day.