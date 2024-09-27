Tonkeeper introduces assistance for Hamster Kombat transaction costs within the TON blockchain ecosystem

Tonkeeper, a prominent non-custody wallet in the TON ecosystem, is gearing up for a significant airdrop. This airdrop, set to be one of the largest onboarding events in TON’s history, will introduce millions of new users to the ecosystem. The introduction of the Battery feature for Hamster Kombat (HMSTR), a crypto exchange CEO simulation game, is expected to simplify crypto onboarding and reduce gas costs. Additionally, it will showcase the scalability of the TON network for hosting Web3 games. The airdropped HMSTR tokens can be used to cover TON gas fees, enhancing the overall user experience. The success of Hamster Kombat in attracting Web3 gamers is evident from its large Telegram following. This move by Tonkeeper signifies a push towards increasing user adoption and strengthening the non-custodial experience for crypto enthusiasts. Amid the upcoming airdrop, Tonkeeper’s chief strategy officer emphasized the importance of expanding crypto user base through such initiatives. As TON navigates through external challenges, the community eagerly awaits the outcomes of this upcoming event and its implications on user engagement and adoption rates.