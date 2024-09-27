Tonkeeper introduces backing for Hamster Kombat transaction costs on TON blockchain

Tonkeeper, a prominent non-custody wallet within the TON (The Open Network) ecosystem catering to over 34 million active users, is gearing up for a substantial airdrop. This upcoming initiative will introduce the Battery feature, set to support Hamster Kombat (HMSTR), a simulation game for cryptocurrency exchange CEOs. The integration of Battery, expected around October 1st following the airdrop rush, will enable players to utilize airdropped HMSTR tokens to cover TON gas fees, thereby simplifying crypto onboarding, optimizing transaction management, and reducing gas expenses.

Anticipated to be the largest onboarding event in TON’s history, the airdrop is forecasted to attract a wave of new users to the ecosystem. This influx is seen as pivotal for fostering TON adoption and showcasing its network scalability for hosting Web3 games, potentially elevating transaction capacity from the current 135 transactions per second to an unprecedented 1,000 tps. The success of Hamster Kombat, a popular Telegram game allowing players to evolve from a novice hamster to a crypto exchange CEO, has already captivated a substantial audience within the Web3 gaming community with over 52 million subscribers in the game’s Telegram channel.

Daniel Cawrey, Chief Strategy Officer at Tonkeeper, emphasized the importance of airdrops like the one forthcoming from Hamster Kombat in introducing new users to the crypto sphere. He underlined the significance of the Tonkeeper Battery feature for facilitating a custodial-wallet-like experience without compromising user control over funds. As Tonkeeper champions the ethos of “not your keys, not your coins,” Cawrey stressed the commitment to delivering an exceptional non-custodial user journey.

With TON paving the way for unparalleled user adoption, Cawrey urged crypto enthusiasts to prepare for the journey ahead and promised further insights into the unfolding developments prompted by the Hamster airdrop. Despite recent controversies surrounding Telegram’s co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov, the imminent airdrop is poised to divert attention within the crypto community. In the current market landscape, TON’s native token was trading at $5.84 and HMSTR at $0.00679.