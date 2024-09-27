Tonkeeper introduces backing for Hamster Kombat transaction costs on TON blockchain

With an imminent massive airdrop approaching, Tonkeeper, the forefront non-custody wallet serving the TON (The Open Network) ecosystem, is set to introduce its Battery feature support for Hamster Kombat (HMSTR), a cryptocurrency exchange CEO simulator game. The Battery feature, expected to be operational by October 1 after the peak airdrop activity wanes, will enable players to “charge” their wallets with the airdropped HMSTR tokens for covering TON gas fees. This move aims to simplify crypto onboarding, streamline transaction management, and reduce gas costs. The upcoming airdrop is anticipated to be the most significant onboarding event in TON’s history, attracting numerous new users to the TON ecosystem seeking a seamless non-custodial experience to retain full control over their crypto assets.

Tonkeeper envisions this event as a pivotal catalyst for TON adoption, showcasing the network’s scalability to host Web3 games effectively and boosting its transaction capacity from approximately 135 transactions per second (tps) to an unprecedented 1,000 tps. The successful Hamster Kombat game, which tasks players with evolving from a novice hamster to a crypto exchange CEO through quests, has gained substantial traction among Web3 gaming enthusiasts, boasting a Telegram channel with over 52 million subscribers.

In light of the upcoming airdrop, Daniel Cawrey, the chief strategy officer at Tonkeeper, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in onboarding new crypto users. He highlighted the significance of Tonkeeper Battery, a feature that mirrors the user experience of custodial wallets while preserving user control over funds. Cawrey expressed Tonkeeper’s commitment to providing users with a top-tier non-custodial experience in line with the principle of “not your keys, not your coins.”

Looking ahead, Cawrey urged crypto enthusiasts to join the journey, as TON prepares to elevate user adoption to unprecedented heights. Despite recent high-profile events, including the arrest of Telegram’s co-founder Pavel Durov in France, the impending airdrop signifies a pivotal moment for the TON community. Market data reveals that TON’s native token was valued at $5.84, experiencing slight fluctuations, while HMSTR was trading at $0.00679, reflecting changes in prices as of September 27.

The launch of support for Hamster Kombat transaction fees on the TON blockchain by Tonkeeper represents a significant development within the ecosystem, as covered in the post on Finbold.