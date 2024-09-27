Tonkeeper Introduces Fee Backing for Hamster Kombat Transactions on TON Blockchain

Tonkeeper, the top non-custodial wallet in the TON ecosystem with over 34 million monthly active users, is gearing up for a significant airdrop to promote the Hamster Kombat game. The upcoming Battery feature, set to be released around October 1, will enable players to utilize airdropped HMSTR tokens to cover TON gas fees, making crypto management more straightforward and cost-effective. This move is anticipated to be the largest onboarding event in TON’s history, attracting new users seeking a secure and control-driven crypto experience. The airdrop is expected to showcase TON’s network scalability for hosting Web3 games and boost transaction capacity from 135 tps to 1,000 tps. Hamster Kombat, a popular Telegram game, has already garnered immense interest among Web3 gamers, boasting a sizable subscriber base. This initiative underscores Tonkeeper’s dedication to providing a secure non-custodial experience for crypto users and signifies an exciting milestone for TON’s adoption and network growth. Sharpen your focus as TON embarks on a groundbreaking journey towards unparalleled user adoption, promising more updates as the Hamster airdrop gains momentum. Amid recent controversies involving Telegram’s CEO, this airdrop could serve as a welcome diversion for the crypto community. Current market data shows fluctuations in TON’s token price and HMSTR’s trading value, reflecting the dynamic landscape of the cryptocurrency market. Find out more about this development in the detailed post by Finbold.