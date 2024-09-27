Tonkeeper Introduces Hamster Kombat Transaction Fee Assistance on TON Blockchain

Tonkeeper, a prominent non-custody wallet catering to the TON (The Open Network) ecosystem, is gearing up for a significant airdrop event. With over 34 million monthly active users, Tonkeeper is set to introduce its Battery feature support for Hamster Kombat (HMSTR), a cryptocurrency exchange CEO simulator game. The Battery feature, expected to be operational around October 1, will enable players to charge their wallets with airdropped HMSTR tokens to cover TON gas fees. This move aims to simplify crypto onboarding, enhance transaction management efficiency, and reduce gas costs.

The imminent airdrop is anticipated to be the largest onboarding event in TON’s history, attracting a wave of new users to the ecosystem. Tonkeeper envisions this initiative as a game-changer for TON adoption, showcasing the network’s scalability for hosting Web3 games and increasing its transaction capacity from around 135 transactions per second to an unprecedented 1,000 tps.

Meanwhile, Hamster Kombat, a popular Telegram game where players evolve from novice hamsters to crypto exchange CEOs, has amassed a substantial following within the Web3 gaming community.

Daniel Cawrey, the chief strategy officer at Tonkeeper, emphasized the strategic importance of airdrops like the one associated with Hamster Kombat in facilitating crypto user onboarding. He highlighted Tonkeeper’s commitment to offering a non-custodial wallet experience that empowers users to have full control over their funds. This user-first approach reflects Tonkeeper’s dedication to providing the best non-custodial experience while adhering to the principle of ‘not your keys, not your coins.’

Looking ahead, Cawrey emphasized the upcoming journey for TON and the broader crypto community, underscoring TON’s pioneering efforts in user adoption. Despite recent legal challenges involving Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov, the impending airdrop event is poised to captivate the community’s attention.

As of the latest data, TON’s native token was priced at $5.84, showing minor fluctuations over different time frames, while HMSTR was trading at $0.00679, reflecting changes in market value. This development signifies a pivotal moment for TON’s ecosystem and the evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies.