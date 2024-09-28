Top Analyst Predicts XRP Bull Run Despite the Haters

Crypto analyst Tony Edward remains optimistic about XRP despite facing criticisms, anticipating an upcoming surge in the cryptocurrency’s value. Sharing his insights through a video on his YouTube channel, Edward suggested a potential parabolic rally for XRP once its bull run kicks off.

Expressing confidence in XRP’s future, Edward acknowledged the negativity surrounding the coin but highlighted positive indicators on the charts. Supporting this sentiment, another crypto analyst named CrediBULL Crypto projected a bullish scenario for XRP, drawing attention to a long-standing chart pattern set to conclude soon.

Describing a significant bullish pattern on the XRP chart as the “mother of all bull flags,” the analysts emphasized the unique position of XRP in the market due to its extended consolidation period. They discussed the potential price targets for XRP, with predictions ranging from $10 to $30 once the anticipated bull run commences.

Despite these optimistic outlooks, skepticism persists among some market experts, such as Grayscale excluding XRP from its Q4 top 20 crypto picks. The ongoing SEC Ripple lawsuit adds additional uncertainty to XRP’s future, with concerns over the impact of any potential appeals by the US Securities and Exchange Commission following recent legal developments.

As XRP continues to trade at around $0.59, market observers are closely monitoring the coin’s performance leading up to crucial deadlines and legal outcomes that may shape its trajectory amid a dynamic cryptocurrency landscape.