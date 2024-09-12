Two upcoming XRP alternatives poised to multiply $100 to $1,000 by 2025

As the year 2024 nears its end, XRP has not been having a great run, showing a 12.44% decline since the beginning of the year and falling short of its 2018 all-time high of $3.40, despite positive legal developments surrounding Ripple.

While some experts are still bullish on XRP’s potential, other cryptocurrencies are gaining attention for their profit potential, with the ability to turn a $100 investment into $1,000 by 2025.

Ranked first among these XRP competitors is Solana (SOL), which has had a successful year so far, with a 32.83% increase and expectations of a $100 billion market cap in Q4 2024. Meanwhile, Toncoin (TON), associated with The Open Network blockchain, has surged by 133.41% this year and is showing bullish momentum despite the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.

Solana is currently trading at $134.60, with a recent uptick in price, whereas Toncoin is priced at $5.418, reflecting steady gains.

Overall, Solana and Toncoin present strong investment opportunities, potentially providing substantial returns. However, it is important to conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions in the volatile crypto market.