US SEC Chair Gary Gensler Under Investigation for Alleged Unlawful Hiring Practices

US SEC Chair Gary Gensler is under investigation by House Republicans for potential breaches in hiring practices, raising concerns over impartiality in recruitment. Lawmakers have raised suspicions that political affiliations may have influenced hiring decisions at the agency, possibly violating federal law as outlined in the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978.

In a letter dated September 10, Republican lawmakers including Jim Jordan, Patrick McHenry, and James Comer expressed their concerns to Gensler. They pointed to an email exchange suggesting that political ideology may have played a role in the hiring of Dr. Haoxiang Zhu as SEC’s Director of Trading and Markets. The lawmakers highlighted Dr. Zhu’s affirmation of his political alignment during discussions about employment at the agency before ultimately being hired six months later.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Gensler’s leadership has compromised the SEC’s objectivity, with lawmakers noting a pattern of hiring individuals from left-leaning organizations for senior roles. Gensler has until September 24 to provide requested documents related to recent hiring practices, including communications and records of senior role appointments, to ascertain if political ideologies have influenced recruitment decisions.

Simultaneously, concerns about Gensler’s tenure are mounting as the deadline nears, especially given the agency’s escalated enforcement actions against crypto firms. The increased scrutiny comes amid criticisms of overreach by the SEC Chair, with some market participants calling for his removal. This latest development has stirred reactions among crypto market enthusiasts, with many joining the chorus against Gensler and demanding his termination from the role.

The investigation into Gensler’s hiring practices and possible bias is closely watched by both the financial markets and the crypto community, reflecting broader concerns about the SEC’s integrity and neutrality under his leadership.