Vitalik Buterin Shares Reasons Behind ETH Sale and Implements Tougher L2 Mention Requirements

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has disclosed the motive behind his recent sale of ETH, addressing mounting concerns within the community. Reports indicated that Buterin sold around $190 ETH for $441,971 in USDC stablecoins. The wallet associated with Vitalik Buterin, vitalik.eth, has been actively selling Ether, raising alarm over current liquidations. This wallet received 3,800 Ether valued at approximately $10 million from Buterin, with 950 Ethereum (worth $2.28 million) being sold at an average price of $2,396. Notably, the Ethereum Foundation is also offloading its ETH holdings.

Latest on-chain data reveals that vitalik.eth transferred USDC acquired from ETH liquidation to the Aave platform. Vitalik Buterin moved a sum of 2,851 worth $6.73 million to Aave. Concerns have been sparked by additional ETH sales from the Metalpha group, potentially leading to an Ethereum price decline below $2,000.

Following inquiries from followers about his substantial ETH sales, Buterin explained that a recent sale was triggered by an automatic cowswap twap order set up on Aug 29. Regarding Layer 2 (L2) mentions, Buterin announced stricter criteria from 2025, stating that he will only highlight L2 solutions that have reached at least “stage 1” in development. He emphasized the need for security measures and the importance of thresholds for council override within the proof system.

Throughout his statement, Buterin conveyed optimism about the progress of Zero-Knowledge (ZK) rollup teams while advocating for maintaining security precautions. He highlighted the significance of achieving Stage 1 in L2 development and expressed confidence in the successful transition to cryptographic trust. Vitalik Buterin’s commitment to endorsing only advanced L2 projects shows his dedication to promoting robust and reliable solutions for the Ethereum ecosystem.