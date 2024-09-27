Why Crypto Daily User Reports Shouldn’t be Trusted – Let’s Find Out Why

The metric “Daily Active Addresses” in the crypto space is often confused with “Daily Active Users,” leading to misleading interpretations. It is crucial to differentiate between the two as addresses do not equate to individual users, especially on chains like Solana and Base that are dominated by bots. These bots can manipulate the number of active addresses, creating a deceptive appearance of user activity, driven either by malicious intent or profit-seeking behavior through mechanisms like Maximum Extractable Value (MEV).

Solana, known for its high liquidity and MEV dynamics, has become a preferred platform for bot operators, enabling them to exploit the system at the expense of genuine users. Practices like “Sandwich Attacks” further highlight the vulnerabilities in the ecosystem, prompting concerns that MEV incentivizes unethical behavior.

Critics have labeled Solana’s growth model as “fake it until you make it,” citing instances where fake accounts and projects were used to inflate metrics like Total Value Locked (TVL). Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin echoes these sentiments, cautioning against unsustainable practices within the industry.

Despite efforts to highlight the problematic nature of metrics like Daily Active Addresses, similar issues persist on other chains like Near Protocol and Base. Questionable user activity data raises concerns about the reliability of these metrics, emphasizing the need for a more discerning approach to analytics in the crypto space.

Experts advise against relying solely on metrics like Daily Active Addresses or Users to evaluate the health and value of a blockchain. The ease of manipulating such metrics underscores the importance of approaching them with skepticism and considering additional factors when assessing a project’s potential.

In light of these developments, the crypto community should adopt a more critical stance towards analytics and metrics, acknowledging the evolving nature of the industry and the need for more sophisticated evaluation methods beyond surface-level data.