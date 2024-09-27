XRP Ledger Implements Two Significant Enhancements – How Will It Influence RLUSD?

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has introduced two significant upgrades following a recent amendment, drawing the interest of investors eagerly awaiting the potential launch of Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD. With Ripple’s ongoing enhancements to the XRPL, speculation is rife about how these upgrades might influence the stablecoin’s functionality and the broader ecosystem.

As reported by XRPScan, the two major upgrades, “fixEmptyDID” and “fixPreviousTxnID,” were implemented on Friday, garnering attention from the market. The “fixEmptyDID” upgrade aims to prevent the creation of empty DID ledger entries, optimizing ledger efficiency by eliminating unnecessary space consumption without disrupting existing processes. Meanwhile, the “fixPreviousTxnID” upgrade enhances transaction tracking by adding critical fields, enabling better tracing of ledger modifications.

These upgrades are poised to streamline operations on the XRPL, improving its data management capabilities and laying the groundwork for more sophisticated applications in the future.

Ripple has initiated beta testing of its stablecoin RLUSD on both the XRPL and Ethereum networks, issuing two batches of RLUSD tokens recently. As discussions revolve around how the latest XRPL upgrades may impact the stablecoin’s functionality, Ripple’s President Monica Long has confirmed the planned launch of RLUSD for this year pending US approval. The stablecoin is expected to expand its reach beyond Ripple’s native XRP, catering to a wider range of applications.

Long’s statements hint at potential benefits for decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on the XRPL leveraging RLUSD’s efficiency, while reserving XRP for smaller crypto transactions. These developments suggest that the recent XRPL upgrades have the potential to bolster the ecosystem for both RLUSD and XRP, offering enhanced functionality and versatility across various applications.

Source: [XRP Ledger Rolls Out Two Major Upgrades, Will It Impact RLUSD?](https://coingape.com/xrp-ledger-rolls-out-two-major-upgrades-will-it-impact-rlusd/) – CoinGape