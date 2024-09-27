XRP Ledger Introduces Two Key Advancements: How Will They Influence RLUSD?

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has introduced two significant updates following a recent amendment, attracting the attention of investors. This development coincides with growing anticipation surrounding the potential launch of the Ripple stablecoin RLUSD. As Ripple continues to enhance the XRPL, speculation mounts regarding the impact of these upgrades on the stablecoin’s functionality and the broader ecosystem.

The XRP Ledger has rolled out two major upgrades, “fixEmptyDID” and “fixPreviousTxnID,” which have piqued market interest. The “fixEmptyDID” upgrade aims to prevent the creation of empty DID ledger entries, optimizing ledger efficiency without disrupting current processes. In contrast, the “fixPreviousTxnID” upgrade enhances transaction tracking by adding crucial fields to facilitate tracing ledger modifications.

These upgrades streamline operations on the XRPL, enhancing its data management capabilities to enable more sophisticated applications in the future. Furthermore, Ripple’s beta-testing of RLUSD on both XRPL and Ethereum networks highlights the potential impact of these upgrades on the stablecoin’s operations.

Ripple’s President, Monica Long, has indicated that the launch of RLUSD is on track for this year pending US approval. The stablecoin is expected to expand its utility beyond XRP, catering to various sectors. Long’s comments suggest that the recent XRPL updates could bolster the ecosystem for both RLUSD and XRP, offering enhanced functionality and flexibility across multiple applications.