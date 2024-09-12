XRP Surges 10% as Gensler Investigation and Grayscale’s Ripple Trust Influence Market

Grayscale Investments has introduced the Grayscale XRP Trust, causing a surge in the price of XRP. This new trust provides investors access to XRP, the digital token utilized by the XRP Ledger for international financial transactions. Grayscale Investments announced the launch of the Grayscale XRP Trust, leading to a nearly 10% increase in XRP’s price. This trust, targeted at both individual and institutional investors meeting accreditation criteria, offers the opportunity to invest in XRP, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency. XRP powers the XRP Ledger, a decentralized network designed for financial exchanges, driving institutional adoption. Unlike exchange-traded funds, this trust is closed-end, limiting the number of shares available. Following the announcement, XRP’s price surged by 9.8%, maintaining an upward momentum. Grayscale’s investment vehicles, including ETFs for Ethereum and Bitcoin, have experienced a decrease in assets recently. The market’s positive response to the Grayscale XRP Trust launch demonstrates growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies for investments, potentially ushering in a new phase of growth for XRP’s price. Regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency market could benefit XRP, leading to increased adoption. Ripple has requested a stay order in the XRP lawsuit, pausing a $125 million payment due to the US SEC as both parties prepare for a possible appeal. The XRP community remains optimistic amidst ongoing legal proceedings.