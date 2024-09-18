XYO and Upland Join Forces to Bridge Web3 Gaming and Data Ownership

XYO, a decentralized platform focused on infrastructure and data sovereignty, has collaborated with Upland, a Web3 gaming platform, to explore innovative ways of merging virtual and real-world experiences, according to recent updates provided to Finbold on Wednesday, September 18. This partnership aims to introduce novel solutions combining gaming elements across both physical and digital realms to enhance the potential of Web3.

This joint effort will kick off with the integration of Upland into XYO’s COIN App as part of the “Learn & Earn” initiative. XYO and Upland, significant contributors to the Web3 domain, bring unique strengths to the table. The XYO COIN app leverages crowd-sourced geospatial data, authenticated through the XYO Network, to incentivize users with digital assets. Concurrently, Upland offers a Web3 platform enabling users to transact, trade, and develop virtual properties linked to physical locations. Upland’s latest SPARKLET utility token further aids creators in expanding their presence within its virtual landscape.

The collaboration between XYO and Upland aims to facilitate greater interaction between the physical and virtual worlds by introducing features in both applications starting October 2024. The launch will offer users the opportunity to participate in XYO’s “Learn & Earn” campaigns within the COIN app, enabling them to earn rewards within the app and in Upland.

Markus Levin, Co-founder of XYO, highlighted the synergy of this partnership with XYO’s core mission to utilize location and other data types in the real world. The collaboration aims to leverage Upland’s extensive virtual property ecosystem to complement XYO’s geospatial technology, empowering users to earn rewards through exploration in both digital and physical environments. Meanwhile, Dirk Lueth, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Uplandme, Inc., expressed excitement about pioneering new ways for users to engage with the intersection of physical and virtual realms.

Both XYO and Upland, early adopters of Web3 innovations, are now at the forefront of shaping what is being referred to as “Web5,” prioritizing mobile solutions and enhanced user experiences. With the evolving Web3 landscape, the partnership holds promise for driving further advancements in the burgeoning metaverse.