XYO Teams up with Upland to Bridge the Gap Between Web3 Gaming and Data Ownership

XYO and Upland, leading entities in the Web3 domain, have united forces to explore novel ways of merging virtual and real-world encounters. Their collaboration seeks to introduce pioneering solutions blending gamified aspects in both physical and digital realms, thereby expanding the horizons of Web3 innovation.

The initial phase of this partnership involves integrating Upland into XYO’s COIN App during the launch of their joint “Learn & Earn” campaign. By leveraging crowd-sourced geospatial data and the XYO Network’s verification capabilities, the COIN App rewards users with digital assets. Concurrently, Upland offers a Web3 platform enabling users to transact, buy, and develop virtual properties linked to real-world locations. The recent introduction of Upland’s SPARKLET utility token further bolsters the support for creators within its virtual environment.

Scheduled for implementation in October 2024, the collaboration will encourage enhanced interaction between physical and virtual realms, with feature rollouts across both applications. This strategic move aims to offer users the opportunity to participate in XYO’s “Learn & Earn” initiatives within the COIN App, allowing them to earn rewards within the app as well as in Upland’s platform.

Markus Levin, Co-founder of XYO, highlighted the alignment of this partnership with their core mission, emphasizing the partnership’s capacity to incentivize users to engage with and benefit from their data through the seamless convergence of location-based and other data streams. This aligns well with XYO’s geospatial technology, opening doors for users to earn rewards while exploring and interacting within both digital and real-world landscapes.

On the other hand, Dirk Lueth, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Uplandme, Inc., shared similar sentiments. He expressed excitement about jointly pioneering new user experiences that marry physical and virtual worlds, leveraging the vast virtual property ecosystem of Upland in synergy with XYO’s geospatial prowess.

XYO and Upland, as early adopters of Web3 technologies, are now moving the needle towards what is being dubbed as “Web5,” with a distinct focus on mobile solutions and enhanced user experiences. This partnership is poised to drive further innovations in the burgeoning metaverse landscape, shaping the future landscape of digital interactions and value creation.

Source: [Finbold](https://finbold.com/xyo-partners-with-upland-to-bring-web3-gaming-and-data-sovereignty-closer) via Finbold.