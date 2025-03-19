0G and OnePiece Labs unveil second AI accelerator cohort to promote Web3 innovation

# Unveiling the Second AI Accelerator Cohort for Web3 Innovation

## Introduction

0G and OnePiece Labs, leading Web3 and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, have introduced the second AI accelerator cohort aimed at fostering innovation within the Web3 space. This initiative, revealed in the latest updates shared with Finbold on Wednesday, March 19, signifies a significant step towards advancing AI technology in decentralized ecosystems.

## The Second AI Accelerator Cohort

The second accelerator cohort, following the success of the initial program which resulted in projects like Cygnus Finance securing over $100 million in total value locked (TVL), is poised to drive progress in AI gaming, AI agent marketplaces, specialized language models, and DAO automation.

### AI-Powered Decentralized Ecosystems

Diverse projects within the cohort are harnessing AI to revolutionize decentralized ecosystems. PlaysOut is revolutionizing gaming by enabling super apps to integrate numerous AI-powered mini-games, while PlayArts is merging AI with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to monetize evolving AI agents. Escape Velocity is developing a tokenized agent launchpad to gamify AI trading, and WagerVS is infusing gaming elements into prediction markets. Assisterr AI is constructing a decentralized network of specialized AI models to disrupt traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) frameworks. Additionally, Exponent.ai and Replicats are focusing on institutional-grade AI trading agents and no-code AI-Fi frameworks, respectively.

### AI Finance Solutions

Specialized AI-driven finance solutions are a key component of the cohort’s projects. Credible Finance utilizes AI-powered credit analysis to create on-chain credit scores, while Cred Protocol is introducing the first predictive Web3 credit score to enhance efficiency in the on-chain lending sector. The AI DAO is dedicated to empowering decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) through on-chain intelligence and machine learning.

## Reshaping the Future of Decentralized AI

The launch of the second accelerator cohort signifies 0G’s commitment to expanding its network and attracting new AI innovators. With a recent successful funding round preceding its Token Generation Event (TGE), 0G is well-positioned to offer advanced solutions to AI developers, researchers, and projects. Throughout the upcoming weeks, cohort participants will benefit from mentorship, technical guidance, and strategic marketing support as they showcase their progress to the global Web3 and AI community at the TOKEN2049 event.

## Conclusion

Through collaborations like the second AI accelerator cohort, 0G and OnePiece Labs are driving forward the frontiers of innovation in Web3 and AI technologies. The partnership’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering disruptive solutions is set to shape the future of decentralized AI ecosystems, propelling the industry towards more advanced and impactful advancements.

*The post 0G and OnePiece Labs unveil second AI accelerator cohort to promote Web3 innovation appeared first on Finbold.*