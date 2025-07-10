1,000 new Bitcoin ATMs installed globally in H1 2025

# Title: Global Expansion: Over 1,000 New Bitcoin ATMs Installed in First Half of 2025

## Introduction:

The first half of 2025 witnessed a significant surge in the installation of Bitcoin ATMs worldwide, with over 1,000 new machines being added to the existing crypto infrastructure. Despite regional fluctuations, the overall growth in the number of ATMs showcases a continued interest and adoption of cryptocurrencies globally. This article delves into the detailed insights from the Finbold H1 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report, highlighting key trends in different regions.

## Global Overview:

According to the Finbold H1 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report, the total number of Bitcoin ATMs escalated from 37,722 on January 1 to 38,726 by June 30, reflecting an impressive net increase of 1,004 machines across various countries worldwide.

### United States Rebounds after Q1 Dip:

The United States experienced a noteworthy turnaround in the first half of 2025. Despite a slight setback in Q1, with a net decline of 185 Bitcoin ATMs, the country bounced back strongly in Q2. The U.S. added 513 new ATMs during this period, elevating the total count to 30,447 by the end of June. This resurgence can be attributed to the improving regulatory landscape and increased institutional involvement in the American crypto market.

### Australia Leads in Growth:

Among the top gainers in relative terms, Australia emerged as a frontrunner by adding 491 new ATMs in the first half of 2025, with 272 deployed in Q1 and an additional 219 in Q2. The country’s total ATM tally surged from 1,385 to 1,876, reflecting a surge in retail adoption and conducive fintech environment.

### Canada and Europe Also Register Growth:

Canada witnessed a substantial growth in ATM installations, with a total addition of 245 machines in H1, evenly split between Q1 and Q2. On the other hand, Europe experienced a steady increase, with 86 new ATMs introduced in Q1 and 63 in Q2, resulting in a total gain of 149 in the first half of 2025.

## Conclusion:

The installation of over 1,000 new Bitcoin ATMs globally in the first half of 2025 signifies a positive trajectory for the crypto industry, underlining the increasing acceptance and integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream financial systems. As different regions witness varying rates of adoption and growth, the overall expansion of the crypto infrastructure hints at a promising future for digital assets worldwide, paving the way for enhanced accessibility and usability for users across diverse geographies.

