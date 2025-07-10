$107K Or $135K, What’s Next for Bitcoin Price as BTC Dominance Approaches 2020 Resistance

# What’s Next for Bitcoin Price as BTC Dominance Nears 2020 Resistance

Bitcoin price has seen a notable increase, hitting a new all-time high of $111,999 on July 10. This surge came as the interest in risk assets grew amidst optimism surrounding potential Fed rate cuts for the year. With Bitcoin’s market cap dominance now at 65%, it is approaching a key resistance level last seen in 2020.

## Bitcoin Price Outlook

## BTC Dominance and Support Levels

Bitcoin’s dominance in the cryptocurrency market has strengthened, currently standing at 65%. This marks a rise in market share for Bitcoin compared to other digital assets. The current uptrend suggests a potential challenge as Bitcoin approaches the resistance level from 2020.

