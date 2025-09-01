160 crypto influencers exposed for undisclosed paid ads

# Revealing the Truth: Crypto Influencers Exposed for Undisclosed Paid Ads

## Uncovering the Crypto Influencer Scandal

ZachXBT, a renowned “on-chain detective,” recently dropped a bombshell on September 1 by unveiling a significant leak that shed light on the activities of over 200 crypto influencers. This revelation came in the form of a comprehensive price sheet, publicly disclosing the wallet addresses and promotional rates of these influential figures who were approached by a specific project for promotional purposes.

While approximately 160 of these influencers accepted the deal, shocking findings from ZachXBT’s analysis indicate that only a minuscule fraction, less than five individuals, actually disclosed their promotional posts as paid advertisements.

[Check out the original tweet here.](https://twitter.com/zachxbt/status/14425)

## The Dark Side of Crypto: Rising Scams and Deception

The exposure of these undisclosed paid advertisements not only raises concerns about transparency but also underscores the pressing issue of ethical marketing standards within the cryptocurrency space. Despite a significant portion of the implicated influencers being categorized as “from the most recent class of CT or are just botted accounts,” the lack of transparency remains a troubling trend.

## Combatting the Menace of Crypto Scams

The proliferation of decentralized finance (DeFi) has undeniably brought about unprecedented growth in the crypto sphere. However, this expansion has also given rise to a surge in predatory schemes and fraudulent activities. In a stark revelation, the FBI reported that in 2024 alone, Americans fell victim to crypto-related crimes amounting to a staggering $9.3 billion.

Impersonation of prominent figures in the crypto realm and social media influencers has become increasingly prevalent, with platforms like Telegram being exploited to facilitate fraudulent activities. The Nefture Security crime report highlights the pivotal role played by chat platforms in perpetrating deception.

Contrary to widespread belief, scam-related activities, rather than hacks, have proven to be the most detrimental to the cryptocurrency ecosystem across 2022, 2023, and 2024. As a response to this growing threat, regulatory bodies and industry initiatives such as the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) and the GENIUS Act are striving to establish clearer guidelines.

Despite these efforts, the decentralized nature of the crypto industry poses challenges to effective regulation, compounded by the persistent stigma attached to cryptocurrencies in the public domain.

### Conclusion

The recent expose of crypto influencers accepting undisclosed paid ads serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and ethical marketing practices in the cryptocurrency space. As the industry grapples with the escalating threat of scams and fraud, concerted efforts from regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders are crucial to safeguarding the integrity of the digital asset ecosystem.