## Title: 1inch Integrates with Sonic Network for Enhanced DeFi Trading

### Introduction

1inch, the prominent decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator, has recently integrated with Sonic Labs’ high-speed Sonic network. This integration enhances DeFi trading by providing users with seamless token swaps and facilitating cross-chain trading between Sonic and various Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains.

### Comprehensive Platform Integration

The integration of Sonic network into the 1inch Wallet allows for native support and full tracking capabilities through Portfolio. Users can now store, swap, and monitor their assets effortlessly across the platform. Additionally, Sonic liquidity has been extended into Pathfinder, 1inch’s intelligent routing algorithm, offering optimized rates on transactions conducted through the platform.

#### Benefits Across User Segments

Active traders can benefit from faster transaction fills and tighter spreads, while developers have access to Sonic through 1inch Developer Portal APIs for functions like Swap, Balance, Spot price, and History. New users in the DeFi space will appreciate reduced fees, making decentralized finance more accessible. Existing 1inch Wallet users can seamlessly access Sonic functionality without any additional setup requirements.

### Expert Insights

Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder of 1inch, highlighted the significance of the integration, stating, “With this integration, users receive our gasless, industry-leading swap rates on Sonic and can securely trade to and from the chain, no bridges required.” Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing how it unlocks a seamless experience for users and empowers developers with deeper liquidity and enhanced tools.

### Conclusion

The integration of 1inch with Sonic Network signifies a significant advancement in DeFi trading, aiming to unify the ecosystem and provide users with enhanced trading capabilities. By combining the speed and efficiency of Sonic with 1inch’s aggregation prowess, the partnership creates a more accessible and cohesive financial future for all stakeholders.

*Featured image via Shutterstock. The post 1inch integrates with Sonic Network for enhanced DeFi trading appeared first on Finbold.*