21Shares Spot DOGE ETF Secures DTCC Listing as Expert Predicts Dogecoin Rally

21Shares’ upcoming spot DOGE ETF has successfully obtained a listing on the DTCC website, marking a significant milestone before its upcoming launch. In conjunction with this achievement, a leading cryptocurrency expert has foreseen a potential surge in Dogecoin’s value during the current market cycle.

### 21Shares DOGE ETF Secures DTCC Listing

The confirmation of the 21Shares DOGE ETF’s DTCC listing signifies a crucial administrative progression as the ETF prepares for its formal introduction to the market.

### Expert Forecasts Dogecoin Rally

A highly respected cryptocurrency expert has shared insights hinting at an anticipated upswing in Dogecoin’s price trajectory, aligning with the upcoming launch of the 21Shares DOGE ETF.

The recent DTCC listing of 21Shares’ spot DOGE ETF alongside expert predictions of a Dogecoin surge portray a promising outlook for both the ETF and the cryptocurrency market as a whole. Investors and enthusiasts eagerly await the forthcoming developments in anticipation of potential gains and market movements.