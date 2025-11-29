21Shares XRP ETF To Begin Trading on Monday as Institutional Inflows Hit $666 Million

### Introduction

21Shares, a prominent player in the financial market, is gearing up to introduce its XRP ETF on Monday amidst a surge in institutional investments. The ETF industry has been witnessing impressive growth, with a total of $666 million flowing into these funds within a short span of active trading. This latest development highlights the increasing appeal of digital asset investments among institutional investors.

—

## 21Shares XRP ETF Launch

#### Institutional Inflows Surge

In a significant move, 21Shares has received the green light to launch its XRP ETF, adding to the growing number of funds available for trading. The imminent debut of this ETF is expected to further diversify investment options within the digital asset space.

#### Impressive Inflows

The institutional demand for XRP ETFs has been robust, with a staggering $666 million being invested in these funds in under a month since full trading commenced. This substantial inflow underscores the growing confidence and interest in digital assets among institutional investors.

### Conclusion

The upcoming launch of 21Shares’ XRP ETF signifies a notable milestone in the digital asset investment landscape, reflecting the evolving preferences of institutional investors. With a significant influx of funds into XRP ETFs, the market is poised for continued growth and expansion in the coming days. Stay tuned as institutional interest in digital assets continues to shape the financial markets.